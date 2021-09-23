KY woman turns grief into strength, helps with suicide prevention

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the latest CDC data from 2019.

In Kentucky, the state’s Injury Prevention and Research Center reports that in the first three months of 2021, more than 350 people have had to visit an emergency room because of self-harm.

A Kentucky woman helps highlight this topic the end of Suicide Prevention Month nears. Megan Cole found her calling after losing her aunt to suicide.

“I didn’t really know how to move forward with that grief,” Cole said.

She said in 2014, she went into a really dark place after her aunt died.

“I was close with her. She’s somebody in my family that I identified with a lot, so losing her was a really big shock for me,” Cole said.

Looking back, Cole said her aunt showed risk factors and warning signs, but she only learned that after getting involved with a suicide prevention group that does an awareness walk every year.

“It really was the first steps in healing for me,” Cole said.

The annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” is coming up on November 6.

Now, Cole’s on staff as the Kentucky Chapter Area Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and is helping people navigate those tough conversations every day.

What are some of risk factors? New Vista‘s Director of Emergency Services, Darcy Miller, puts them into three calories.

The first is historical, which can mean previous suicide attempts. The second is health, which can be depression, physical disabilities and more. The third is environmental risks, which can mean the loss of a job, a relationships and more.

As for warning signs, Miller said be on the lookout for abnormal behavior like substance abuse or giving away belongings.

Bottom line – Miller says ask if you think someone might hurt themselves.

“I want to assure people, if you ask the question you’re not giving anybody the idea,” Miller said. “If you ask the question you’re more likely to save someone’s life than you are to offend them.”

In fact, University of Kentucky professor Dr. Julie Cerel said being direct is the best practice because many teens display warning signs on any given day.

“So, it’s really asking directly and being able to show someone you care and you can help them get the help they need,” Cerel said.

It’s a mission Cole now dedicates her life to and doesn’t plan on stopping – for her aunt and for others.

“I miss her tremendously, but knowing what I know now, I know that I can take the information going forward and save lives,” Cole said.

To learn more about the new initiatives New Vista has in place to help with suicide prevention, click here.

If you need help, call them at any time at 1- 800-928-8000, or call the National Suicide Prevention 1- 800-273-8255.