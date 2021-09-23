FCPS announces bus route cancellations Thursday, September 23

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools announced bus route cancellations again Thursday morning as the district experiences continued staffing shortages.

Bus routes cancelled on Thursday, September 23 are:

AM Bus 408 Arlington Northern Leestown

AM Bus 214 Maxwell Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 2126 STABLES

AM Bus 111 Arlington Douglass/CGW Winburn

AM Bus 320 Liberty Douglass/CGW Morton

AM Bus 227 Bryan Station High

AM Bus 2118 RISE

AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton

AM Bus 978 STEAM Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

More information can be found HERE.