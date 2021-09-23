FCPS announces bus route cancellations Thursday, September 23

By
Macey Fix
-
0
113

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools announced bus route cancellations again Thursday morning as the district experiences continued staffing shortages.

Bus routes cancelled on Thursday, September 23 are:

- Advertisement -

AM Bus  408  Arlington  Northern  Leestown

AM Bus  214  Maxwell  Tates Creek High  Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus  2126 STABLES

AM Bus 111 Arlington  Douglass/CGW  Winburn

AM Bus 320  Liberty  Douglass/CGW  Morton

AM Bus  227 Bryan Station High

AM Bus  2118  RISE

AM Bus 15  Dunbar  Morton

AM Bus  978  STEAM  Bryan Station High  Bryan Station Middle

More information can be found HERE.