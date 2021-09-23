FCPS announces bus route cancellations Thursday, September 23

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools announced bus route cancellations again Thursday morning as the district experiences continued staffing shortages.
Bus routes cancelled on Thursday, September 23 are:
AM Bus 408 Arlington Northern Leestown
AM Bus 214 Maxwell Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle
AM Bus 2126 STABLES
AM Bus 111 Arlington Douglass/CGW Winburn
AM Bus 320 Liberty Douglass/CGW Morton
AM Bus 227 Bryan Station High
AM Bus 2118 RISE
AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton
AM Bus 978 STEAM Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle
