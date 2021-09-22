Two hurt in overnight shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man and a woman are injured during an overnight shooting in Lexington.

According to police, officers received reports of shots fired on Queen Avenue in Lexington just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Officers say on their way there, they got a report saying a passenger car drove by and fired shots on Queen Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man and a woman had been shot. According to police, both victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are not sure whether the victims were inside or outside when they were shot.

Police are investigating the incident.