Two hurt in overnight shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man and a woman are injured during an overnight shooting in Lexington.
According to police, officers received reports of shots fired on Queen Avenue in Lexington just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers say on their way there, they got a report saying a passenger car drove by and fired shots on Queen Avenue.
When officers arrived, they say they found a man and a woman had been shot. According to police, both victims have non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they are not sure whether the victims were inside or outside when they were shot.
Police are investigating the incident.