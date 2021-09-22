Some lane-closure changes coming for I-75 North bridge work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of some pending changes in lane closures and traffic flow on I-75 northbound at the Clays Ferry Bridge at the Madison-Fayette County line.

Temporary lane closures continue to be necessary for bridge deck overlay work which is expected to be completed by Oct. 7, according to the state.

Note:

operations are located between milepoints 97.541 and 97.703

traffic control (closures/barrels) are in place between milepoints 96.9 and 98.3

two lanes remain open at all times — this includes shifts onto the shoulder

work is in effect 24 hours a day, including weekends with two seperate shifts of crews: 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight) & 12 a.m. (midnight) until 6 a.m.

the speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH with double fines in effect

Interstate 75 – Northbound

Thursday, Sept. 23 through Friday, Sept. 24 – 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday

motorists will be diverted to the left/fast lane

the traffic switch will occur on Friday (09/24) or Saturday (09/25) evening if there is inclement weather for Thursday

Wednesday, Sept. 22 through Thursday, Oct. 7

work continues for the northbound section until the project is completed

Alternate Route:

motorists can utilize Interstate 64 to KY 627 to bypass the work zone

The traveling public should continue to plan for and expect delays.

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.