Some lane-closure changes coming for I-75 North bridge work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of some pending changes in lane closures and traffic flow on I-75 northbound at the Clays Ferry Bridge at the Madison-Fayette County line.
Temporary lane closures continue to be necessary for bridge deck overlay work which is expected to be completed by Oct. 7, according to the state.
Note:
- operations are located between milepoints 97.541 and 97.703
- traffic control (closures/barrels) are in place between milepoints 96.9 and 98.3
- two lanes remain open at all times — this includes shifts onto the shoulder
- work is in effect 24 hours a day, including weekends with two seperate shifts of crews: 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight) & 12 a.m. (midnight) until 6 a.m.
- the speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH with double fines in effect
Interstate 75 – Northbound
Thursday, Sept. 23 through Friday, Sept. 24 – 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday
- motorists will be diverted to the left/fast lane
- the traffic switch will occur on Friday (09/24) or Saturday (09/25) evening if there is inclement weather for Thursday
Wednesday, Sept. 22 through Thursday, Oct. 7
- work continues for the northbound section until the project is completed
Alternate Route:
- motorists can utilize Interstate 64 to KY 627 to bypass the work zone
The traveling public should continue to plan for and expect delays.
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.