Shelbyville attorney named to Elections Finance panel

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Shelbyville lawyer Jessica Burke has been named to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, the Commonwealth’s campaign-finance regulatory, Secretary of State Michael Adams said Wednesday.

“Jessica Burke is an experienced professional who has proved herself as an invaluable public servant,” Adams said. “Having been a candidate for public office, a political law attorney, and a high-ranking official in state government, Jessica is highly qualified to help ensure the integrity of Kentucky’s elections.”

- Advertisement -

Burke currently serves as the Senior Vice President for Legal and Government Affairs for Addiction Recovery Care, one of Kentucky’s largest private providers of addiction treatment and behavioral healthcare, and all affiliated companies.

Burke previously spent several years serving in the public sector, including working as General Counsel for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and as Vice Chair and Commissioner for the Kentucky Claims Commission.

“I am honored to be appointed by Secretary Adams to the Registry of Election Finance,” Burke said. “I’ll work to keep Kentucky’s elections fair and transparent.”

KRS 121.110 empowers the Secretary of State to appoint one member of the seven-person board. The appointment is effective immediately.