Moloney launches Urban Council re-election bid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Longtime Fayette County Urban Council member Richard Moloney is running for re-election to At-Large City Council in the 2022 elections.

Moloney made the announcement Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

He has served seven terms representing District 11 and two At-Large. He currently serves on the Budget, General Government, and Social Services committees.

In 2018, Moloney initiated Lexington’s involvement in the opioid lawsuits that are being settled, potentially bringing millions of dollars to help prevent, treat, and educate as well as support local initiatives.

When Moloney served District 11, he helped push FEMA to pay out more than $15 million to move residents out of flood-ravaged areas.

He served as Chief Administrative Officer and Commissioner of Environmental Quality & Public Works for Mayor Jim Gray. Prior to that, he led the Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction under the Gov. Steve Beshear administration.

“I’m running because I’ve spent my career fighting for the hard-working families in Lexington and I want to see that the funds from the opioid settlements and Covid relief are used to help our city fully recover from the global pandemic,” Moloney said.