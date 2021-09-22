UPDATE: Body found in Pike County identified as 74-year-old man

UPDATE POSTED 8 A.M. SEPT. 22, 2021

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police has identified the body found Tuesday in Pike County as 74-year-old Hazard Miller, of Fedscreek, Ky. The investigation into the cause of death is still ongoing, the KSP said.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 2 P.M. SEPT. 21, 2021

PHELPS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after authorities found a body in the Phelps area of Pike County.

According to KSP, the Pikeville Post received a call on Monday, Sept. 20 around 9 a.m. regarding a possibly dead body being found.

Once on the scene, troopers and detectives found an unidentified body near an abandoned surface mining access road. The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

The cause of death is still under investigation.