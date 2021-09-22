Estill County cancels school for remainder of week due to COVID

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Estill County Schools have canceled classes for Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24 due to COVID-19.

In a statement issued on the Estill County Board of Education Facebook page, the district noted that it has seen a increase in students and staff who have tested positive for COVID or are in quarantine, prompting the “pause from ‘in person’ learning.”

Sept. 23 will be a staff workday, meaning staff must report but there will be no school for students. This day will not have to be made up.

There will be no school for students and staff on Sept. 24. Staff with 261-day contracts must report to work and the day will have to be made up for at the end of the school year.

The statement continued, “Our Estill County staff has worked diligently to keep our students safe and attending “in-person” learning. However, we do not have enough staff to cover our bus routes for the next two days. We will take this opportunity to deep clean our buildings and buses. In order to reduce these cases, we need our parents and guardians to pause activities at home that could potentially cause the spread of the virus. If children are off from school, but still continue to participate in activities with other students, we will not get the results we need.”

The post concluded by urging the community to wear a mask, to practice social distancing and to consider getting vaccinated to help students be able to learn in-person and participate in extracurricular activities.