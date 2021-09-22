Baptist Health Corbin hands out 22 academic scholarships

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Each year the Medical Staff at Baptist Health Corbin award scholarships to recognize and reward academic accomplishments of healthcare students.

In an effort to continue to offer quality healthcare close to home and to utilize the greatest resources — people from the community — recipients must be from the Tri-County area and currently be enrolled and working on a medical degree.

Of the 22 scholarships, seven are in medicine, six are in nursing-entry level, three in pharmacy, one in nursing-advanced, one in dentistry, one in speech therapy and one in occupational therapy.

There were three special scholarships awarded, which were funded by the medical staff and Baptist Health Corbin. To be eligible for one of these scholarships, the students have to be medical students:

Noah Steely was awarded the annual $2000 Rod Weisert Scholarship.

Lauren Pedersen was awarded the newly founded $2000 Mohamad Jawed Scholarship which will be awarded annually.

Ray Hays was awarded the one-time $2000 scholarship in memory of Dr. Truman Perry.

Recipients of the $1000 scholarship:

Jordan Wilson

Dorothy James

John Lowe

Sarah Ashley

Emily Davenport

Ryleigh Swafford

Madicyn Wynn

Makayla Mack

Rhiannon Spradlin

Cody Evans

Kara Grisell

Dylan Wilson

Emilee Prewitt

Shannon Mills

Tracy Bruck

Mackenzie Morris

Meghan Jackson (Wynn)

Trey Carter

Autumn Smith

Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to the residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, McCreary, Harlan and Campbell counties in Kentucky and nearby Jellico, Tennessee.

In is part of the nine-hospital Louisville, Kentucky-based Baptist Health.