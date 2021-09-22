As of 11 p.m., semi partially off bridge has I-75 northbound clogged

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police and Madison County authorities are on the scene of an accident on I-75 northbound that has closed parts of the interstate at the Clays Ferry Bridge.

Based on police scanner traffic and a WTVQ ABC 36 News reporter at the scene, a northbound semi truck vehicle hit the guardrail on I-75 near the Fayette-Madison line and went partially over the Clays Ferry Bridge.

As of 11 p.m., a WTVQ ABC 36 News reporter at the scene said the interstate was partially closed northbound with one lane open.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m.