Two kids and an adult charged in theft of side-by-side and dirt bike

Boone Trace Trail is open to Berea residents, students and visitors, with a rock-paved ¾-mile trail that lines up almost exactly with the path Daniel Boone and his team took in 1775 from North Carolina through the Cumberland Gap and on to Boonesborough.
INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two kids and an adult were arrested and charged Monday in connection to the theft of a side-by-side and dirt bike that were recovered in Martin County, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
The post says deputies were dispatched to a complaint on Route 292 South that two people were on a side-by-side and that one of them had a gun.
When deputies arrived they say one person ran behind a house, according to the post. They say the side-by-side had been reported stolen from Johnson County. A Honda 250F dirt bike with its ignition wires cut, was also found at the scene and investigators say they discovered it had been reported stolen from the same home where the side-by-side was taken.
The post says two juveniles and an adult were arrested and charged. No names were released. The stolen vehicles were returned to their rightful owners, according to the post.
