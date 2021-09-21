Stolen Dale Earnhardt “Intimidator” Chevy recovered in Martin County

Boone Trace Trail is open to Berea residents, students and visitors, with a rock-paved ¾-mile trail that lines up almost exactly with the path Daniel Boone and his team took in 1775 from North Carolina through the Cumberland Gap and on to Boonesborough.
INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – A stolen Dale Earnhardt “Intimidator” Chevy Monte Carlo SS with just 18 miles on it was recovered in Martin County, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
The post says the sheriff was contacted Sunday, September 19, 2021, by the Boyd County sheriff about the stolen car possibly being in Martin County.
The post says the car was found at a home near Little Elk Road in the Hode community by Deputy Billy Patrick.
The stolen car was returned to its rightful owner on Monday, according to the social media post.
Warrants are expected to be issued soon in the case, according to the post.
In 2001 (for the 2002 model year), Chevrolet partnered with Richard Childress Racing and Dale Earnhardt to produce a limited number of Dale Earnhardt Signature Edition Monte Carlo SS cars. Chevy produced 3333 of these cars for a limited time in recognition of the late race car driver’s famous No. 3 NASCAR car number.
