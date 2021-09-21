Richmond may annex Goggins Lane to help manage growth

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – On the heels of annexing what likely will become a major retail and residential development, Richmond may take some steps to help manage that growth.

During a work session Tuesday, the City Commission hinted it likely will annex a 2.2-mile stretch of Goggins Road between Barnes Mill and Tates Creek. The city recently annexed more than 400 acres at Barnes Mill and Goggins for the development and annexing the road will help coordinate planning.

“So it’s really a no brainer for us to annex this in and then as the preliminary concept comes to us, we can have a say in where those entrances g,” City Manager Rob Minerich told Commissioners.

The Madison County Fiscal Court already has granted its blessing.

Goggins Road already has some things like walking paths along it. And another development could come in the future at the Tates Creek end.

And with the community recording its highest number of COVID cases since the pandemic began, some Madison County leaders are pleading with residents to ‘do the right thing” by getting vaccinated.

“But it scares me that if I should need to go to the hospital on an emergency basis for an issue that is not COVID, the hospital now are discouraging showing up because they just don’t have the personnel, they don’t have the capacity to handle any more. What a dilemma this is so I am simply asking all of us to do our part,” Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe told the Commission.