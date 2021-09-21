New Clark County company hosting job fair

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) A new company in Clark County is hosting a job fair this week.

The event is 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at the Infiltrator Water Technologies plant in the Winchester Industrial Park. The address is 2600 Corporate Drive in Winchester.

The company is hiring production workers, process technicians, and maintenance technicians. The plant works 12-hour shifts with a 2-2-3 schedule.

Infiltrator Water Technologies makes products for the decentralized water and wastewater industries. This new facility, which opened in June, will help with its manufacture of EZflow, a drainfield product made of geosynthetic aggregate and designed to be an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional stone and pipe drainfields.

The 36,000-square-foot building will include five production lines, making it the largest EZflow facility.