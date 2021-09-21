KSP investigate unidentified body found in Pike County

PHELPS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after authorities found a body in the Phelps area of Pike County.

According to KSP, the Pikeville Post received a call on Monday, Sept. 20 around 9 a.m. regarding a possibly dead body being found.

- Advertisement -

Once on the scene, troopers and detectives found an unidentified body near an abandoned surface mining access road. The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

The cause of death is still under investigation.