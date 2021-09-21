Jenkins Independent teacher loses battle with COVID-19

JENKINS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jenkins community is mourning the loss of a teacher at Jenkins Independent School to COVID-19. At least 36 K-12 school employees have died from the virus since 2020, according to the education group, Kentucky 120.
In a post on the school’s Facebook page, the school system offered condolences on the passing of 29-year old Joannie Bartley, a middle school math teacher.
According to Bartley’s obituary from Lucas & Son Funeral Home in Pikeville, she died Monday at Pikeville Medical Center.
Bartley posted on social media earlier this month that she had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and always wearing a mask.
Bartley’s husband, Adam Bartley, who also teaches at Jenkins Independent, shared a post on Facebook this past Saturday that his wife had developed “COVID pneumonia” and was being admitted to a COVID-19 unit.
Below is the social media post from the school system:
Our hearts are broken this morning over the unexpected passing of one of our Jenkins Middle High School teachers on Monday evening, September 20, 2021. Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mrs. Joannie Bartley.
Mrs. Bartley was a special person with a true heart of a teacher. She loved serving her students and our school is richer for having had her as a part of our Cavalier family. We ask that you please keep her loved ones in your prayers.
During this time, as the school community processes this tragic news and copes with grief, the school district will offer counseling and bereavement support services to al our students and staff. This is a difficult time for everyone, but we know that our students and staff will lean on and lift up one another as they fondly remember their teacher, co-worker, and friend.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact the school’s principal or school counselor.
