Jenkins Independent teacher loses battle with COVID-19

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
135
Joannie Bartley/Jenkins Independent School/Facebook

JENKINS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jenkins community is mourning the loss of a teacher at Jenkins Independent School to COVID-19.  At least 36 K-12 school employees have died from the virus since 2020, according to the education group, Kentucky 120.

In a post on the school’s Facebook page, the school system offered condolences on the passing of 29-year old Joannie Bartley, a middle school math teacher.

- Advertisement -

According to Bartley’s obituary from Lucas & Son Funeral Home in Pikeville, she died Monday at Pikeville Medical Center.

Bartley posted on social media earlier this month that she had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and always wearing a mask.

Bartley’s husband, Adam Bartley, who also teaches at Jenkins Independent, shared a post on Facebook this past Saturday that his wife had developed “COVID pneumonia” and was being admitted to a COVID-19 unit.

Below is the social media post from the school system:

Our hearts are broken this morning over the unexpected passing of one of our Jenkins Middle High School teachers on Monday evening, September 20, 2021. Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mrs. Joannie Bartley.
Mrs. Bartley was a special person with a true heart of a teacher. She loved serving her students and our school is richer for having had her as a part of our Cavalier family. We ask that you please keep her loved ones in your prayers.
During this time, as the school community processes this tragic news and copes with grief, the school district will offer counseling and bereavement support services to al our students and staff. This is a difficult time for everyone, but we know that our students and staff will lean on and lift up one another as they fondly remember their teacher, co-worker, and friend.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact the school’s principal or school counselor.
Previous articleConvicted Kentucky priest set to be released from prison
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.