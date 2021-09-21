FCPS announces morning bus route cancellations Tuesday, September 21

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools continues to announce bus route cancellations daily as the district experiences staffing shortages.

The morning routes cancelled on Tuesday, September 21 are:

AM Bus 869 RISE

AM Bus 1805 SCAPA

AM Bus 2126 STABLES

AM Bus 978 STEAM Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 227 Bryan Station High

AM Bus 14 Tates Creek High Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 1801 Tates Creek Elementary Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 310 Brenda Cowan Henry Clay Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 410 Dixie Douglass/CGW Crawford

AM Bus 1819 Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 223 Athes Chilesburg Henry Clay Crawford

AM Bus 2128 RISE

AM Bus 119 Henry Clay Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 2128 Clays Mill

AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

More information can be found HERE.