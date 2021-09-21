FCPS announces morning bus route cancellations Tuesday, September 21

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools continues to announce bus route cancellations daily as the district experiences staffing shortages.
The morning routes cancelled on Tuesday, September 21 are:
AM Bus 869 RISE
AM Bus 1805 SCAPA
AM Bus 2126 STABLES
AM Bus 978 STEAM Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle
AM Bus 227 Bryan Station High
AM Bus 14 Tates Creek High Edythe J Hayes
AM Bus 1801 Tates Creek Elementary Tates Creek Middle
AM Bus 310 Brenda Cowan Henry Clay Edythe J Hayes
AM Bus 410 Dixie Douglass/CGW Crawford
AM Bus 1819 Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle
AM Bus 223 Athes Chilesburg Henry Clay Crawford
AM Bus 2128 RISE
AM Bus 119 Henry Clay Edythe J Hayes
AM Bus 2128 Clays Mill
AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle
More information can be found HERE.