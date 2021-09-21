FCPS announces morning bus route cancellations Tuesday, September 21

By
Macey Fix
-
0
90

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools continues to announce bus route cancellations daily as the district experiences staffing shortages.

The morning routes cancelled on Tuesday, September 21 are:

AM Bus 869 RISE

AM Bus  1805 SCAPA

AM Bus  2126 STABLES

AM Bus  978  STEAM  Bryan Station High  Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus  227  Bryan Station High

AM Bus  14  Tates Creek High  Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus  1801  Tates Creek Elementary  Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus  310  Brenda Cowan  Henry Clay  Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 410  Dixie  Douglass/CGW  Crawford

AM Bus 1819  Tates Creek High  Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 223  Athes Chilesburg  Henry Clay  Crawford

AM Bus  2128 RISE

AM Bus  119  Henry Clay  Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 2128 Clays Mill

AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary  Tates Creek High  Southern Middle

More information can be found HERE.