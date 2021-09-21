Campbellsville University to open School of Chiropractic

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/CU Public Relations) – In January, Campbellsville University will introduce a new model of chiropractic education with the opening of its School of Chiropractic.

With a recently completed state-of-the-art, 45,000-square-foot facility in Harrodsburg, the doctoral program will be the first in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the only one within a 300-mile radius.

Even though chiropractors treat about 35 million Americans each year, there are relatively few options for students pursuing a Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) degree. When the doors open next year, CU will become the 20th nationally accredited, chiropractic doctoral graduate program in the country and only the fourth affiliated with regionally accredited, liberal arts university.

“The School of Chiropractic represents a major milestone in the history of Campbellsville University as well as the Commonwealth of Kentucky. As the eighth school in the Campbellsville University system, it signals the institution’s continued commitment to develop distinctive professional training at the graduate level,” said Dr. H. Keith Spears, interim president of Campbellsville University.

“For more than 100 years, Campbellsville University has been committed to a mission in educational excellence. Now our Doctor of Chiropractic program will attract an entirely new group of students eager to practice integrative health care and promote overall well-being to Central Kentucky,” said Spears.

CU is now accepting applications for its first class of students at chiropractic.campbellsville.edu. Students who begin classes in January will be on track to graduate in 2025.

Campbellsville University has named Dr. Trevor Foshang as the dean of chiropractic education and Dr. Dennis Short as the associate vice president of chiropractic education and dean of chiropractic operations.

“Dr. Foshang has brought extensive experience in both education and the clinical settings to his leadership role at CU,” said Dr. Donna Hedgepath, university provost. “His capability as a doctor of Chiropractic and as a school administrator is well known within the discipline across America.”

Most recently, Foshang was dean of the College of Chiropractic at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minn. and former chair of the Department of Clinical Sciences at Parker University in Dallas, Texas, where he also served as the director of Radiology Residency, Clinical Radiology, and taught as a professor of diagnostic imaging.

He has owned and operated two chiropractic clinics and a radiology consulting practice. In addition, he has served as the president of the American College of Chiropractic Radiology, a previous council member for the Council on Chiropractic Education, and a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission.

Foshang’s work has also included the creation of faculty training programs designed to support health care professionals’ transition from the clinical setting to the classroom.

“The opportunity to develop a distinctive and innovative chiropractic program at a top-100 institution like Campbellsville University is an educator’s dream,” Foshang said. “Our program’s integrated curriculum will prepare and inspire students to carry forward their knowledge and skills from coursework to clerkship to career. We look forward to welcoming our inaugural cohort of students.”

“Dr. Short brings more than 20 years of chiropractic experience to CU,” said Hedgepath. “His leadership has been integral in establishing the program and overseeing every detail of its development. With a calling at the intersection of human anatomy, neurology, natural healing, he is also a longtime leader in the regional business community.”

Short owns and manages Bluegrass Chiro, the largest chiropractic organization in Kentucky, and brings the unique perspective of someone who has stayed on the forefront of teaching, technology and technique.

Short is also author of “The Ultimate Chiropractic: How You Can Double Your Income in 60 Days or Less Without Feeling Overwhelmed.” His book translates decades of experience into practical tips for running a successful chiropractic office, advice about how to effectively manage patients and suggestions for how to become a better leader.

“Is there any purpose more fulfilling than reducing people’s pain and helping them live healthier lives?” Short said. “Soon graduates from Campbellsville University School of Chiropractic will help fill the growing need for chiropractic care as more people strive to improve their overall health and wellness.”

“The students applying today are future leaders in the chiropractic profession tomorrow. I can’t wait to share my passions for healing patients and running a successful business with them,” said Short.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and community open house is scheduled for Wednesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Additional details will be forthcoming.