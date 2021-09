LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bomb threats forced the evacuation of four Fayette County high schools on Tuesday.

Fayette County Public Schools says Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools are being evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” after it received bomb threats against those facilities.

- Advertisement -

The district says law enforcement officers are inspecting the buildings for any potential threat before students and staff will be allowed to return.