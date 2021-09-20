Third employee at Lee County Elementary School dies of COVID-19

Boone Trace Trail is open to Berea residents, students and visitors, with a rock-paved ¾-mile trail that lines up almost exactly with the path Daniel Boone and his team took in 1775 from North Carolina through the Cumberland Gap and on to Boonesborough.
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lee County Elementary School counselor Rhonda Estes died Monday from COVID-19, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
In a statement to the newspaper, Superintendent Sarah Wasson said, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm we have lost a dear friend and colleague this afternoon due to a covid related illness. Our elementary guidance counselor, Ms. Rhonda Estes, was a special part of the Lee County (Schools) family for over 31 years. We send our deepest condolences to her family. Our staff and community are heartbroken and we ask for your prayers as well as some space and time to grieve in this most difficult situation.”
Estes is the third employee of the school to die from the virus. Custodian Bill Bailey died earlier this month and instructional assistant Heather Antle in late August.
