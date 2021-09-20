Lexington to hold fall mulch giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – This year’s fall mulch giveaway for Lexington residents will be held on Saturday, September 25.

Yard waste collected by Lexington’s Division of Waste Management during the past several months is now available as mulch. A portion of that material will be available for pick up at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., or until the supply runs out. Residents are asked to not arrive before 8 a.m.

The mulch will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and is limited to one pickup truck load per person.

There will be a self-load area for residents picking up smaller amounts of mulch. Due to demand, those who self-load mulch will be limited to a 15-minute loading time. Those self-loading must bring shovels, bags and other supplies. The city is not able to provide tools or bags at the event.

The event is for Fayette County residents only. Participants will need to bring their driver’s license with a Lexington address.

Residents should enter through Jimmie Campbell Drive, and look for posted signage that will direct them through the event site.

For more information, call LexCall 311 at (859) 425-2255.