‘Golden Alert’ issued for missing father and son in Whitley County

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
167
Arnold Young/Whitley County Sheriff's Dept./Facebook

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ‘Golden Alert’ was issued for a missing Whitley County man with Alzheimer’s and his son, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

A post on the department’s Facebook page says 62-year old Arnold Young and his 31-year old son, Darrick Young, were last seen at 199 Incline Drive in Williamsburg around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say the two were in a 2013 silver Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plate 898RHS.

Deputies say Arnold Young is 6’2″ and 225 pounds.  He was last seen wearing a mint green and tang colored long sleeve shirt and camo pants.  Investigators say he suffers from Alzheimer’s and needs daily medication that he did not have with him at the time of his disappearance.

Investigators say Darrick Young is 6’2″ and 127 pounds.  He was last seen wearing a white and black plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, a camo ball cap and black tennis shoes with white bottoms.  Deputies say he needs daily medication that he did not have with him when he disappeared.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017 or call 911.

Darrick Young/Whitley County Sheriff’s Dept./Facebook

 

Previous articleBeshear: Road between Capitol, annex to be closed to traffic
Next article‘Mo Town’ colt tops Monday’s yearling sale at Keeneland
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.