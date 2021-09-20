‘Golden Alert’ issued for missing father and son in Whitley County

Boone Trace Trail is open to Berea residents, students and visitors, with a rock-paved ¾-mile trail that lines up almost exactly with the path Daniel Boone and his team took in 1775 from North Carolina through the Cumberland Gap and on to Boonesborough.
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ‘Golden Alert’ was issued for a missing Whitley County man with Alzheimer’s and his son, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.
A post on the department’s Facebook page says 62-year old Arnold Young and his 31-year old son, Darrick Young, were last seen at 199 Incline Drive in Williamsburg around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
Investigators say the two were in a 2013 silver Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plate 898RHS.
Deputies say Arnold Young is 6’2″ and 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a mint green and tang colored long sleeve shirt and camo pants. Investigators say he suffers from Alzheimer’s and needs daily medication that he did not have with him at the time of his disappearance.
Investigators say Darrick Young is 6’2″ and 127 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and black plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, a camo ball cap and black tennis shoes with white bottoms. Deputies say he needs daily medication that he did not have with him when he disappeared.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017 or call 911.
