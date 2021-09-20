Former UK basketball star’s tax evasion trial underway

By Tom Kenny
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former University of Kentucky basketball star Randolph Morris is on trial, accused of deliberately avoiding paying taxes on $13 million he made while playing professionally in China, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says federal prosecutors claim Morris evaded paying an estimated $4 million in taxes.  The report says the Foreign Tax Credit would have reduced that amount to about $1.5 million if Morris had filed his taxes properly.  Morris is also charged with avoiding paying about $400,000 in taxes to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, according to the report.

Morris’ attorney told jurors on Monday that Morris didn’t intend to skirt his responsibility for paying the taxes.  Rather, he misunderstood his contract and wasn’t helped enough by people he entrusted as a young man, according to the report.

Citing federal court records, the report says Morris faces three charges of wire fraud and eight charges of making false statements.  If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison for each of the wire fraud charges and three years in prison for each of the false statement charges, according to the report.

Morris played at the University of Kentucky from 2004-2007.  He was named All-SEC.  He played for the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks in the NBA before going to play in China in 2010.  During his seven years playing in China, he won three league championships with the Beijing Ducks and was named the Chinese Basketball Association’s Finals Most Valuable Player in 2014.

He played in Lebanon as recently as 2019, according to the report.

