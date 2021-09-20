Clark Co. school board member under investigation, defends herself Monday

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Clark County School Board member defended herself Monday night after a complaint was filed against her by the Board’s attorney, accusing her of violating state law by profiting from two school district projects.

“I am sitting here on trial and you are leading the trial and I am asking you to back off and not judge me” said Sherry Richardson.

- Advertisement -

A heated discussion Monday night between Clark County School Board Members Sherry Richardson and Bill Taulbee, after he moved to table the discussion of a new board attorney to a later date, following the outcome of an investigation into board member Richardson by the State Attorney general.

“I’d rather table this until after all the investigations are done, and the attorney general rules just what my initial request was at the beginning of the meeting” said Taulbee.

“And that could be forever so I would not support you in that” added Richardson.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, the Attorney General’s Office is investigating a report that Richardson’s business allegedly received more than $85,000 for a school district-funded project.

The report says the board of education was involved in the construction of two development projects, the George Rogers Clark High School gymnasium and football stadium.

The bid for the construction of the projects went to the Rising Sun developing company.

Richardson’s business…Howard’s Overhead Doors was a subcontractor with that contract.

The report says in a complaint sent in by school board attorney Brian Thomas, the relationship violated state law.

Richardson claiming at Monday’s meeting…the accusations is false.

“It’s not factual, it’s not factual they did not represent the facts” said Richardson.

Board member Taulbee initially requesting in the beginning of the meeting for Richardson to recuse herself from the meeting and any future meetings until the attorney general make a ruling.

“My personal attorney has told me that I am in good standing until a ruling has been made” said Richardson.

Richardson currently remains a member of the board.

ABC 36 has reached out to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office but has not heard back yet.