‘Touch a Truck’ fundraiser held to celebrate 60 years of empowering children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Child Development Center of the Bluegrass held it’s Touch a Truck fundraiser celebrating 60 years of empowering children. The event is the Development Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Kids of all ages were welcome to explore 35 different vehicles including dump trucks, cranes, and more. Touch a Truck began with a noise limiting silent hour to build a more comfortable environment for kids with sensory issues. The event was held on Kroger Field’s Blue Lot

Ashley Moore is the Development Director of the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass. She spoke about the unique opportunity that Touch a Truck represented.

“Touch a truck is our biggest fundraising event of the year. It’s a way for families to come out and bring the community together in a safe outdoor space. This year we’re fortunate to have the Kroger Field Blue lot.” said Moore.

All funds raised at the event directly impact the childcare and therapy services offered to children with and without special needs.