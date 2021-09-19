Pedestrian hit and killed on I-64 overnight

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
64

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead after getting hit by a car on Interstate 64 Sunday morning.

Lexington police say around 2:19 A.M. it was reported that a man was walking down the middle of the Interstate in the Eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 84.

- Advertisement -

Police say while on their way…they were told he had been hit by a car.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the man as 26-year-old Jared Tyler Willoughby.

Lexington’s Collision Response Unit responded to the scene and is investigating.

Previous articleColonels come up just short in home opener
Next articleOne man dead after car crash on New Circle and Russell Cave Rd.
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com