Pedestrian hit and killed on I-64 overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead after getting hit by a car on Interstate 64 Sunday morning.
Lexington police say around 2:19 A.M. it was reported that a man was walking down the middle of the Interstate in the Eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 84.
Police say while on their way…they were told he had been hit by a car.
The Fayette County Coroner identified the man as 26-year-old Jared Tyler Willoughby.
Lexington’s Collision Response Unit responded to the scene and is investigating.