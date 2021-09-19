One man dead after car crash on New Circle and Russell Cave Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington police are also investigating the death of a man after he crashed into a ditch Saturday night.
Police say it happened around 11:30 P.M Saturday night at the inner loop of New Circle Road to Russell Cave Road.
Police say the car veered into a ditch and had flipped…ejecting the driver out of the car.
Police say he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Fayette County Coroner identified the man as 27-year-old Leonel Suarez.
Police are investigating the crash.