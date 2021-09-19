One man dead after car crash on New Circle and Russell Cave Rd.

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington police are also investigating the death of a man after he crashed into a ditch Saturday night.

Police say it happened around 11:30 P.M Saturday night at the inner loop of New Circle Road to Russell Cave Road.

- Advertisement -

Police say the car veered into a ditch and had flipped…ejecting the driver out of the car.

Police say he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the man as 27-year-old Leonel Suarez.

Police are investigating the crash.

Previous articlePedestrian hit and killed on I-64 overnight
Next articleKSP investigates double fatal crash in Bell County
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com