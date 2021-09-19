KSP arrest Paducah man after police pursuit

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
8

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police have arrested a Paducah man after a pursuit on Interstate 24 in Marshall and McCracken County.

Troopers say it happened just after 5 P.M. on Saturday afternoon when a trooper saw a black sport style motorcycle driving 120 miles per hour on I-24 in Marshall county.

- Advertisement -

KSP says the trooper tried to stop the motorcycle but the driver sped away and went Westbound on the Interstate.

KSP says a chase ensued into McCracken County and onto Husbands Road.

KSP says 44-year-old Jackie Reynolds of Paducah then hit a wooden fence after trying to turn into an apartment complex and was taken into custody.

He is charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment and fleeing and evading police.

Reynolds is currently being held at the McCracken County jail.

Previous articleKSP investigates double fatal crash in Bell County
Next articleJuvenile shot on Devonport Dr. Sunday morning
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com