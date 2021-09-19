KSP arrest Paducah man after police pursuit

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police have arrested a Paducah man after a pursuit on Interstate 24 in Marshall and McCracken County.
Troopers say it happened just after 5 P.M. on Saturday afternoon when a trooper saw a black sport style motorcycle driving 120 miles per hour on I-24 in Marshall county.
KSP says the trooper tried to stop the motorcycle but the driver sped away and went Westbound on the Interstate.
KSP says a chase ensued into McCracken County and onto Husbands Road.
KSP says 44-year-old Jackie Reynolds of Paducah then hit a wooden fence after trying to turn into an apartment complex and was taken into custody.
He is charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment and fleeing and evading police.
Reynolds is currently being held at the McCracken County jail.