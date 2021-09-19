Berea holds 25th annual Spoonbread Festival

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Berea held it’s 25th annual Spoonbread Festival this weekend.

Running from September 17th to September 19th, an estimated 16,000 visitors came together for food, live music, carnival rides, hot-air-balloons, and over 100 vendors. Half of those vendors hailed from the local Madison County area. The festival was supported exclusively through volunteer workers.

Among those workers is Berea Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Napier. Who described an event with a deep emotional root in her community.

‘Our hearts in it. We love our city and people enjoy it, they love to come to Spoonbread. They love the food trucks. We just put our heart and soul into it.” Napier said.

The festival takes it’s name from a soft corn bread dish served at Berea’s historic Boone Tavern.