Midway Fall Festival kicks off the season

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fall is almost here, which means it’s back to cooler weather and of course, fall festivals.
Saturday, Midway kicked off the beginning of the season with the 47th annual Midway Fall Festival, which included vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, pottery demonstrations, and more.
Jacque Furnon and Ann Coleman are friends visiting Midway from Louisville for the weekend. This is Furnon’s first time visiting Midway.
“We’re taking her out on an outing. She’s never been to Midway before and she’s never had a funnel cake, so today’s the day,” said Coleman.
Coleman and Furnon are enjoying taking a leisurely Saturday stroll through the different vendors.
“Midway is really pretty, I’ve never heard of this place until today. I love how small it is…we saw a bunch of stores and shops. It’s been nice being out here,” said Furnon.
However, Coleman says her favorite part of the event is the food.
“I’m just excited about the funnel cake,” said Coleman.
The Midway Fall Festival was voted one of the best festivals in Central Kentucky, and is organized and hosted by the Midway Business Association and the City of Midway. The festival will be running September 18 and 19.