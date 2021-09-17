Variety of farm projects, numerous counties receive funding from Agricultural Development Board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $2,363,839 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

State and County Funded Projects

Berea College, Grow Appalachia was approved for $260,575 in state and county funds over two years to expand the Eastern Kentucky Direct Integrated Grower Support (EKY-DIGS) program in eastern Kentucky. For more information on the project contact, Candance Mullins at mullinsc@berea.edu.

Creation Gardens, Inc. was approved for $373,259 in state funds, as a forgivable loan, for renovating and repurposing a facility in Bardstown, Kentucky, for e-commerce of their products. For more information on this project contact, John Thomas at jthomas@whatchefswant.com.

Stepping Stone Farm, LLC. was approved for county funds to be matched by state funds up to $300,000 to aid in building a store and storage facility on its farm for agriculture educational events and storage space. For more information on this project contact, Ally Barnett at steppingstonefarm2@gmail.com.

On-Farm Water Program

On-Farm Water Management Program provides state fund incentives for land-grant and regional universities, non-profits and Kentucky farm families to financially incentivize better water management practices across the commonwealth. Applicants may apply in one of three areas: Research, Development and Demonstration (RDD), Producer Implemented Project (PIP), or Small Scale Grant (SSG).

Two On-Farm Water grants were approved by the board totaling $48,365:

Jarrod Brent Cornett was approved for $10,000 in state funds as a SSG to aid in micro-irrigation and plasticulture improvements on his farm.

Bluegrass Roots Farm Foundation, Inc. was approved for $38,365 in state funds as a forgivable loan, to aid in constructing a storm water retention basin. This RDD project is in conjunction with the University of Kentucky. For more information on the project contact, Sam Lee at lee2@stantec.com.

County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

Eight CAIPs were approved by the board totaling $1,204,415:

Bourbon ($325,000)

Boyle ($152,000)

Hancock ($118,697)

Mason ($234,000)

Menifee ($101,118)

Nicholas ($12,600)*

Oldham ($11,000)*

Scott ($250,000)

Deceased Farm Animal Removal (DAR)

DAR serves as a measure to facilitate the coordination of environmentally sound and cost-effective disposal of deceased livestock for Kentucky producers.

Two Deceased Farm Animal Removal programs were approved by the board totaling $22,500:

Boyle ($15,000)

Shelby ($7,500)

Next Generation Farmer Program (NextGen)

NextGen addresses the growing need for a specialized program that would benefit producers ages 18 to 40 that have been engaged in an agricultural operation for a minimum of three years.

One NextGen Program was approved by the board totaling $25,000:

Scott ($25,000)

Shared-Use Equipment Program

Shared-Use Equipment Program assists broad-based community organizations with the purchase of farm equipment. The equipment purchased is made available for producer use in a specific county on a leased basis.

Two Shared-Use Equipment projects were funded totaling $46,725:

Hopkins ($25,162 and $21,563)

Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (YAIP)

YAIP encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.

Four YAIP programs were approved by the board totaling $83,000:

Bracken ($32,000)

LaRue ($30,000)

Mason ($20,000)

Oldham ($1,000)*

All application periods and deadlines for CAIP, NextGen and Youth and leasing information for Shared-Use programs will be advertised locally.

*Existing programs receiving additional funding.