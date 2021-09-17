Latest state COVID report shows decreases, spikes in cases and ventilators

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many COVID statistics saw a decrease in the state’s latest report. However, the count of new cases and those on ventilators saw spikes.

In its daily update, the state reported 5,133 new COVID cases with 1,469 of those in people 18 and under. The new cases brought the state total to 649,691 since the start of the pandemic.

The death count went down from yesterday as the state reported 45 people have passed away due to COVID. The state’s total lost to COVID-related causes is now at 8,251 since March 2020.

The positivity rate continues to go down, as the latest comes in at 12.88%, down from Thursday’s 13.00%, Wednesday’s 13.02%, 13.45% Tuesday, 13.7% Monday and 14% on last Friday.

Hospitalizations went down slightly from 2,453 people on Thursday to 2,426 on Friday. Today’s count was down from 2,493 people in the hospital on Wednesday, which was down slightly from 2,514 Tuesday and lower than the 2,446 Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of those in intensive care also went down to 647 compared to Thursday’s 667, 648 people on Wednesday, down from 666 Tuesday and more than the 646 reported on Monday.

Patients on ventilators rose to again to 463, up from 448 on Thursday, 436 on Wednesday, 428 Tuesday and 411 Monday.