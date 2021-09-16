After dense morning fog to start the day, partly cloudy skies on the way Thursday

After a foggy start to your Thursday, partly cloudy conditions and near-average temperatures are on the way for your afternoon. A spotty shower or storm is possible today, mainly into eastern Kentucky. For tonight, mild temperatures are on the way with patchy fog developing in the valleys. Much of the same on the way for your Friday, with temperatures a few degrees warmer than they were on Thursday. – Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet

THURSDAY – Partly cloudy skies, a shower/storm or two. Highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 60’s.