Scott County I-75 pavement rehab project to reduce lanes, close ramps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Drivers should be aware of continuing asphalt pavement rehabilitation work on I-75 in Scott County that will result in temporary lane reductions and ramp closures.

The project is expected to be finished by Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Interstate 75 – North and Southbound (the entire project)

Monday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m. through Thursday, Sept. 23

Northbound :

Traffic will be reduced to one lane from Monday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. until Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 a.m.

Traffic will return to two lanes on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 a.m.

The off-ramp at Exit 125 (US 460) will be closed until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The off-ramp at Exit 126 (US 62) will be closed until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Motorists are advised to use Exit 127 (KY 3552/Lexus Way).

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., through Saturday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

Southbound:

The southbound on-ramp at Exit 126 (US 460) will be closed. Motorists are advised to use the US 62 on-ramp to travel southbound.

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes during this timeframe.

Drivers should continue to plan for an anticipate delays.