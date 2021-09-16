Accused shoplifters lead officers on foot chase in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men accused of shoplifting from Burlington Coat Factory on Richmond Road in Lexington led police on a foot chase Thursday night, according to investigators.
Police say one man was captured behind the nearby Krispy Kreme. Police say he told officers he couldn’t breathe, so he was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released into custody.
Investigators say store managers pointed out a second man they say was involved and he took off running from officers, who captured him a short distance away near a Taco Bell. Police say he claimed he was injured, so he was taken to the hospital, was cleared and released into custody.
Police say both men were charged with shoplifting and fleeing from police 2nd degree. They say one of the men also had narcotics charges.
Investigators say police also questioned a woman who was near the car involved in the case. They say she wasn’t charged in connection to the shoplifting, but had outstanding out-of-county warrants out against her. She was also taken into custody.
No names were released.