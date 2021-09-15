UK, community celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — Beginning today, the University of Kentucky Martin Luther King Center, in collaboration with campus partners and student organizations, will honor National Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year, in response to student preference to acknowledge the entire Latin American diaspora, and not only the Hispanic — or Spanish-speaking — communities/countries, the university will stray away from using the phrase “Hispanic Heritage Month” and instead will celebrate Latinx Heritage Month, broadening the month to include a larger population.

- Advertisement -

“We could not be more excited to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month juntos — together,” said Ruth González Jiménez, Latino student community specialist with the MLK King Center. “Practicing safety measures for the coronavirus, we are thrilled to announce a slew of events to commemorate our heritage in person and virtually.”

For more than 30 years, the U.S. has set aside a month-long period to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of those from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Running from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Latinx Heritage Month will provide the campus community with an opportunity to do just that. Additionally, it will allow attendees to take the time to better understand the complexities and intersectionality of Latinx culture.

“It is our institutional vision to educate and empower our students and greater campus communities to learn about and regain the power to narrate their own stories, while telling the history of those, and particularly, Wildcats who came before us,” González Jiménez said.

UK campus and greater Lexington events include:

Sister Circle and My Brother’s Keeper

Sept. 15 | 4:30 – 6 p.m.

MLK Center, 330AB

Hosted by: Center For Graduate and Professional Diversity Initiatives

A time for men and women of color to connect with community and one another.

Latinx Heritage Festival

Sept. 16 | 4 – 6 p.m.

Front lawn of UK Main Building

Hosted by: Student Activities Board, MLK Center, Latino Student Union

Join these organizations for an on-campus heritage celebration with food, music, games and prizes.

“(UN)Documents” Solo Show performed by Jesus Valles

Sept. 21 | 5 p.m.

Singletary Center For the Arts

Hosted by: College of Health Sciences

Global Hangout: International Student Panel

Sept. 23 | 6-8 p.m.

Patterson Hall 118/119

Hosted by: The UK International Center

Join the International Student Leadership Team for a conversation about the international student experience at UK. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn how to create a more inclusive community while building connections across cultural differences.

Latino Student Union Meeting

Sept. 23 | 5:30 p.m.

MLK Center, Gatton Student Center

Hosted by: The Latino Student Union

Tapas & Topics: Latinx American Diaspora Dialogue Series Presents: “Latino Languages”

Sept. 28 | 7 p.m.

MLK Center and Social Staircase, Gatton Student Center

Hosted by: The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Theta Nu Xi Multicultural Sorority Incorporated, Latino Student Union and the MLK Center

“Flowers for Guadalupe: The Presence of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexican Women’s Lives” (documentary film screening)

Sept. 30 | 7 p.m.

Lewis Honors College 135

Hosted by: The Lewis Honors College

The Trouble with My Name: An Afternoon with Javier Avila

Oct. 5 | 3:30 – 5 p.m.

William T. Young Library

Hosted by: Hispanic Studies; Latin American, Caribbean and Latino Studies; Latino Student Union; and the MLK Center

Baila!

Oct. 6 | 6-8 p.m.

Barker Plaza

Hosted by: the Omicron Zeta Chapter of Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Incorporated, the MLK Center and Hay Que Hablar.

Indigenous Peoples Day and “Dia de la Raza”

Oct. 11 | all day

@UK_MLKCenter on Instagram

The LGBTQ Latino: Identity & Gender Expression in Latin America

Oct. 13 | 6 p.m.

Jacobs Science Building 231

Hosted by: The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Theta Nu Xi Multicultural Sorority, Incorporated, Latino Student Union and College of Social Work

Festival Latino de Lexington/Lexington Latino Festival

Oct. 15 | 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Lex

Hosted by: the MLK Center and the Latino Student Union

*Meet at MLK Center to walk over at 5:50 p.m.

To view the campuswide calendar, click here. For more information about Latinx Heritage Month events, contact González Jiménez at ruth.gonzalez@uky.edu. The campus community can further connect to the MLK Center by joining the weekly email listserv or following on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.