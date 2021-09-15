Heavy rain and storms on the way for Wednesday

Heavy rain and storm on the way for your Wednesday. This rain chance will likely come in two rounds. Moderate-to-heavy rain on the way for the morning hours, with a break possible for the early afternoon, then a second round of heavy showers and storms for the evening. Localized flooding is possible today in areas that see multiple rounds of heavy rain. A few strong to severe storms are possible during the early evening, but this chance is likely lower thanks to the morning showers and storms. Can’t rule out a few severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings throughout the day. – Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet

WEDNESDAY – Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

TONIGHT – Showers and storms early, partial clearing late. Lows in the mid 60’s.