LPD: Lexington firefighter bitten by man whose life he was trying to save

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington firefighter had to go the hospital Wednesday morning after being bitten by a man whose life he was trying to save, according to Lexington Police.
Investigators say around 7:00 a.m., after receiving calls about a man in the road on West Main Street, an officer spotted Mdre Whitehead in the road.
Police say the officer evaluated Whitehead and determined Whitehead was under the influence of narcotics. Police say the officer administered Narcan, the opioid overdose reversing drug. The officer then called the fire department and the fire department gave Whitehead another dose of Narcan, according to investigators.
Police say when Whitehead regained consciousness, he became combative and bit a firefighter on the arm. The firefighter, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and Whitehead was charged with Assault 3rd degree, according to police. Whitehead was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to police.
