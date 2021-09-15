Flash Flood Watch in effect through 8 PM Wednesday as heavy rain continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Weather Service offices in Louisville and Jackson, Kentucky have issued Flash Flood Watches for portions of central and eastern Kentucky through 8 p.m. Wednesday due to heavy rainfall. As on 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bath, Fleming, and Rowan counties are under a Flood Warning through 1:30 p.m. Clark and Madison counties are under a Flood Advisory through 2:30 p.m. Wednesday as well.

Localized flooding will continue to be possible today in areas that see multiple rounds of heavy rain. It won’t take much rain later this evening to cause concerns for areas like Bath, Fleming, Rowan counties that saw flooding earlier today. Radar estimates anywhere from 3-6 inches of rain has fallen since 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A few strong to severe storms are possible during the early evening, but this chance is likely lower thanks to the morning showers and storms earlier in the day. Can’t rule out a few severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings throughout the remainder of today.