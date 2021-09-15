FCPS announces bus route cancellations Wednesday, September 15

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County public schools has announced morning bus route cancellations for Wednesday, September 15. The district continues to face a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.
The following routes have been cancelled this morning:
AM Bus 117 Bryan Station High Winburn
AM Bus 883 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle
AM Bus 225 SCAPA MLK
AM Bus 1819 Bryan Station High Winburn
AM Bus 871 Garrett Morgan Northern Crawford
AM Bus 227 Bryan Station High
AM Bus 310 Brenda Cowan Henry Clay Edythe Hayes
AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton
AM Bus 1955 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Morton
AM Bus 2127 Veterans Park Tates Creek High Southern Middle
AM Bus 613 Brenda Cowan Henry Clay MLK
AM Bus 320 Liberty Douglass/CGW Morton
For additional information from the district, click HERE or HERE.