FCPS announces bus route cancellations Wednesday, September 15

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County public schools has announced morning bus route cancellations for Wednesday, September 15. The district continues to face a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.

The following routes have been cancelled this morning:

AM Bus 117 Bryan Station High Winburn

AM Bus 883 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 225 SCAPA MLK

AM Bus 1819 Bryan Station High Winburn

AM Bus 871 Garrett Morgan Northern Crawford

AM Bus 227 Bryan Station High

AM Bus 310 Brenda Cowan Henry Clay Edythe Hayes

AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton

AM Bus 1955 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Morton

AM Bus 2127 Veterans Park Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 613 Brenda Cowan Henry Clay MLK

AM Bus 320 Liberty Douglass/CGW Morton

For additional information from the district, click HERE or HERE.