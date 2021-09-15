FCPS announces bus route cancellations Wednesday, September 15

Macey Fix
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County public schools has announced morning bus route cancellations for Wednesday, September 15. The district continues to face a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.

The following routes have been cancelled this morning:

AM Bus 117 Bryan Station High  Winburn

AM Bus  883  Southern Elementary  Tates Creek High  Southern Middle

AM Bus  225 SCAPA  MLK

AM Bus  1819  Bryan Station High  Winburn

AM Bus  871  Garrett Morgan  Northern  Crawford

AM Bus  227  Bryan Station High

AM Bus  310  Brenda Cowan  Henry Clay  Edythe Hayes

AM Bus 15  Dunbar  Morton

AM Bus  1955  Lansdowne  Tates Creek High  Morton

AM Bus 2127  Veterans Park  Tates Creek High  Southern Middle

AM Bus 613  Brenda Cowan  Henry Clay  MLK

AM Bus  320  Liberty  Douglass/CGW  Morton

For additional information from the district, click HERE or HERE.