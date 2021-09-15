“A Night for The Nest” cancelled due to COVID concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Concerns over COVID-19’s recent surge has resulted in the cancellation of The Nest’s upcoming fundraising event, “A Night for the Nest.”

The annual fundraising gala was scheduled for Sept. 25.

A statement released by the organization said, “The Nest is a safe place, which means we have a responsibility to consider the well-being of our staff, event patrons, event staff, volunteers, and community at large.”

The funds that come from the event are a main source of income for The Nest’s community programming.

Even though the in-person event has been cancelled, the public can still support The Nest through its online Getaway Raffle, its online silent auction starting on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. or through making a donation.

Those who purchased tickets to the event can visit The Nest’s website for more inforamtion and options moving forward.