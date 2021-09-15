2022 five-star Chris Livingston commits to Kentucky Basketball

Livingston is the fifth-ranked player in the nation according to 24-7 Sports.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – It looks like Coach Cal is back to his old ways. On Wednesday night, the 5th-ranked basketball recruit in the nation committed to Kentucky.

https://twitter.com/_chrisliv24/status/1438314561678061584/photo/1

Livingston is 5th overall player and the top-ranked small forward in the class of 2022 according to 24-7 Sports. Livingston currently attends Oak Hill in Virginia.

Livingston along with the commitments of the consensus #1 player in the country Shaedon Sharpe and 18th ranked Skyy Clark, Kentucky now has the top recruiting class in the country for the class of 2022.