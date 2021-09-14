Richmond City Commission approves Sunday alcohol sales, new tax rate

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Richmond City Commission made two big motions during its Sept. 14 meeting.

Two items received second reading during Tuesday night’s meeting: one focused on alcohol sales in Richmond, the other on a new tax rate.

The alcohol ordinance would allow Sunday packaged alcohol sales from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as allowing restaurants and bars to start selling at 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sundays.

The vote was very close as it passed 3-2. Commissioners Mike Brewer, Ed McDaniel and Jim Newby were in favor of the ordinance, while Mayor Robert Blythe and Commissioner Krystin Arnold voted against it.

While he acknowledged the economic and fairness perspective of voting in favor of the alcohol sales, the mayor expressed his personal concerns that led him to his opposing vote.

“From the standpoint of integrity also, I will cast my vote as no, not because I’m not in favor, but from the standpoint of the integrity from the other position from which I speak.” said Mayor Blythe.”

The tax ordinance proposed to lower the compensating rate to 13.4%, down from the current 13.9%. That adoption passed unanimously.