Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots mount, top $815 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The combined jackpots of MEGA MILLIONS and POWERBALL offer players a chance at more $815 MILLION for tonight and tomorrow’s drawings.

The MEGA MILLIONS â jackpot for tonight is an estimated $383 million with a cash option amount of $277.3 million. The POWERBALL ® jackpot for Wednesday night is an estimated $432 million with a cash option amount of $313.5 million.

Tickets for tonight’s $383 million MEGA MILLIONS drawing are just $2 each. The drawings take place at 11 pm ET/10 pm CT on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets for Wednesday’s $432 million POWERBALL â jackpot are $2 each. Drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 pm ET/10 pm CT.

Players can purchase MEGA MILLIONS â or POWERBALL tickets at any Kentucky Lottery retailer or online at kylottery.com.

There are nine ways to win with both MEGA MILLIONS and POWERBALL. Each game has a second prize of $1,000,000 for matching the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball or Powerball. Each game also has a multiplier feature. For $1 extra per play, players can multiply their winnings (excluding the jackpot).