Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots mount, top $815 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The combined jackpots of MEGA MILLIONS and POWERBALL offer players a chance at more $815 MILLION for tonight and tomorrow’s drawings.
The MEGA MILLIONSâ jackpot for tonight is an estimated $383 million with a cash option amount of $277.3 million. The POWERBALL® jackpot for Wednesday night is an estimated $432 million with a cash option amount of $313.5 million.
Tickets for tonight’s $383 million MEGA MILLIONS drawing are just $2 each. The drawings take place at 11 pm ET/10 pm CT on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Tickets for Wednesday’s $432 million POWERBALLâ jackpot are $2 each. Drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 pm ET/10 pm CT.
Players can purchase MEGA MILLIONSâ or POWERBALL tickets at any Kentucky Lottery retailer or online at kylottery.com.
There are nine ways to win with both MEGA MILLIONS and POWERBALL. Each game has a second prize of $1,000,000 for matching the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball or Powerball. Each game also has a multiplier feature. For $1 extra per play, players can multiply their winnings (excluding the jackpot).