FCPS announces bus route cancellations Tuesday, September 14

Macey Fix
64

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County public schools has announced morning bus route cancellations for Tuesday, September 14. The district continues to face a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.

The following routes have been cancelled this morning:

AM Bus  874  Deep Springs  Bryan Station High  LTMS

AM Bus  2126  STABLES  Dunbar  Leestown

AM Bus  978  STEAM  Bryan Station High  Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus  1800  Breckinridge  Henry Clay  Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus  1955  Lansdowne  Tates Creek High  Morton

AM Bus 320  Liberty  Douglass/CGW  Morton

AM Bus  409  Tates Creek High  Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus  877 Veterans Park  Tates Creek High  Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 112  Squires  Henry Clay

For additional information from the district, click HERE or HERE.