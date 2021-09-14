FCPS announces bus route cancellations Tuesday, September 14

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County public schools has announced morning bus route cancellations for Tuesday, September 14. The district continues to face a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.
The following routes have been cancelled this morning:
AM Bus 874 Deep Springs Bryan Station High LTMS
AM Bus 2126 STABLES Dunbar Leestown
AM Bus 978 STEAM Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle
AM Bus 1800 Breckinridge Henry Clay Edythe J Hayes
AM Bus 1955 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Morton
AM Bus 320 Liberty Douglass/CGW Morton
AM Bus 409 Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle
AM Bus 877 Veterans Park Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle
AM Bus 112 Squires Henry Clay
