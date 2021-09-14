CPE approves new programs at NKU, gets KSU finance update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former Kentucky secretary of state and commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Parks is the newest member of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

Elaine N. Walker of Bowling Green, a former mayor of the city, was administered the oath of office by Franklin County Judge Executive Huston Wells during the CPE’s virtual meeting held earlier today. Walker was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to the CPE on July 30 to a term expiring Dec. 31, 2026.

In other business, the Council approved three new academic programs:

Bachelor of Arts in education, culture and society from Northern Kentucky University.

Master of Science in cybersecurity from Northern Kentucky University.

Bachelor of Arts in legal studies from Western Kentucky University.

The Council also:

Heard reports from CPE President Aaron Thompson, a KET informational briefing from KET Executive Director and CEO Shae Hopkins and Senior Director of Education Tonya Crum, and a P-12 Education Update from Commissioner of Education Jason Glass.

Heard an update on Kentucky State University by CPE Vice President Travis Powell, Acting KSU President Clara Stamps and KSU Chief Financial Officer Greg Rush regarding Executive Order 2021-54.

Received an update on the 2022-30 statewide strategic agenda by CPE Vice President Lee Nimocks.

Reviewed the Early Economic Return on Higher Education Investment report presented by CPE’s Travis Muncie and Dr. Grace Dai.

Appointed Elaine Walker to the CPE’s Finance Committee to fulfill a term ending June 30, 2023.

Heard reports from the Executive and Finance committees.

Received “good news” reports from campuses.

Approved a Council resolution for Kristi Nelson in honor of her service to the Council.

The next CPE meeting is scheduled Nov. 4 and 5 at Transylvania University in Lexington.