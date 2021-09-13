State among worst in nation for new cases; Guard arriving at 20 more hospitals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The number of people in the hospital because of COVID is down slightly Monday but that’s not a reason to believe the surge in cases in leveling off, Gov. Andy Beshear warned during a briefing Monday.

That’s especially true since Kentucky now ranks among the worsts in the country for the spread.

- Advertisement -

Beshear said the state currently ranks third in the nation for the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases per capita, with a seven-day average of approximately 90 new cases reported per 100,000 people.

“I am asking you to break the Thanksgiving dinner rule and have a tough conversation with those you love and care about who are hesitant to get the vaccine,” he said during his briefing. “It won’t be easy. But they are more likely to listen to a friend or family member, and that one conversation could save their life.”

The governor highlighted a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study that found people who were not fully vaccinated this spring and summer were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19, than those who were fully vaccinated.

“Today, I have 38 COVID patients on my unit. That is every room we could possibly open and every patient we could possibly take care of,” said Laura Gevedon, RN, shift supervisor for the Pikeville Medical Center COVID unit. “Every patient that we have had say that they regret not getting their COVID-19 vaccine. They wish that they had never listened to anyone who said not to get it. They regret waiting. Get the vaccine and wear a mask.”

She added: “Last week, a man had a BiPAP on and was maxed out on his oxygen, but he was dropping. He told me to take it off and let him die. I told him that he had more fight and we weren’t going to do it. I called his wife and she talked to him convinced him to give it a little while longer. His BiPAP was so loud that his wife couldn’t hear what he was saying, so I asked him what he wanted me to tell her. He wanted me to tell her that he loved her and that he would be on the ventilator by that evening. Two hours later, he was unresponsive so we put him on a ventilator. The next day he passed away. That is my every day.”

In its daily update, the state reported 2,426 new COVID cases with 665 of those in people 18 and under. The state now has listed 630,299 since the outbreak began.

The state also confirmed 29 more COVID related deaths, raising the total lost to COVID-related causes to 8,071.

The positivity rate dropped to 13.7% from 14% Friday, 14.04% Thursday and 14.16% Wednesday.

Monday’s reported listed 2,446 people in the hospital, down from 2,541 Friday and 2,479 Thursday but still ahead of the 2,424 last Wednesday and 2,356 last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 646 people are in an ICU unit, the lowest level in almost a week.

And the number of people on ventilators fell to 411, the lowest since last Monday.

But the numbers were worse over the weekend.