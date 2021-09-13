Missing 34-year-old sought in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/WRIL) – Bell County Rescue Squad and Bell County Emergency
Management are searching for a missing 34-year-old Middlesboro woman.
According to WRIL radio and Emergency Management, Candice Lynn England was last seen walking in the woods near Canon Creek Lake at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
A cellphone ping put her last known location near Highway 25-E near the site of the former Vendors Mall just south of Bell County Solid Waste at approximately 10 p.m., according to the report.
Anyone with information should contact Bell County Dispatch at (606) 337-6174.
- Advertisement -