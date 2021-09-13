Lincoln deputies seek fleeing suspects, drugs, counterfeit money seized

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lincoln County investigators are searching for suspects who fled from deputies and then abandoned their vehicle and drugs Saturday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to make a traffic stop on Mike Genton Road, which runs between Highway 39 and KY 643, but the car took off. Rather than risk a dangerous chase in the rural area, deputies called off the chase.

However, the deputies found the vehicle abandoned on Harness Ridge Road. Inside, they said they found 259 suspected Xanax pills, 1.4 grams of suspected heroin and several pieces of counterfeit money and a printer.