“Concert With The Stars” to feature Broadway headliners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Lexington Theatre Company (“The Lex”) will be starting off 2022 with its signature “Concert With The Stars” featuring three Broadway performers headlining the show.

The cabaret-style concert of show tunes, interwoven with behind-the-scenes stories from the guest stars will be held at the Lexington Opera House on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. “Concert With The Stars” is part of the Variety Live series at the Lexington Opera House.

Lexington native Rebecca Covington Webber of the Hamilton National Tour, Broadway’s Motown the Musical and Beautiful the Carole King Musical will return home for the performance. Her husband Donald Webber, Jr. will join her, known for his roles in the Broadway and National Tour of Hamilton as well as Broadway’s Motown the Musical and Holler If Ya Hear Me.

Returning to The Lex is Jeremy Landon Hays of Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables. In November 2019, Hays came to The Lex for its production of Sondheim on Sondheim at their Script to Table event.

The Broadway Stars will also team up with a group of up and coming collegiate artists and recent graduates to celebrate the mission of The Lex – serving as a training ground for the next generation of musical theatre talent, while producing professional musical theatre.

The Lexington Theatre Company plans to return to its full season of productions in 2022, including two mainstage summer musicals and their fall event “Script to Table.”

Single Tickets for the January 8, 2022 “Concert With The Stars” go on sale Monday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available by calling 859-233-3535, visiting the Central Bank Center Ticket Office or via Ticketmaster.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.